OLD TOWN — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will hold a hands-on workshop featuring gardening and culinary skills June 27 from 5–7 p.m. at the UMaine Extension Master Gardener Volunteers demonstration garden, University of Maine Rogers Farm, 914 Bennoch Road.

This Garden-to-Table workshop begins at Rogers Farm with discussion and demonstrations of planting timelines, spacing, pest management and strategies for harvesting early-season produce. Participants then travel to the UMaine campus for an introduction to creating emulsions using garlic scapes and chives. Rhubarb will be on the dessert menu. The workshop will be led by Laurie Bowen, Extension community education assistant; Rob Dumas, UMaine food science innovation coordinator and certified executive chef; and Extension Master Gardener Volunteers.

The sliding scale fee includes materials and a light meal. Register on the event webpage by June 26. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-942-7396 or katherine.garland@maine.edu.