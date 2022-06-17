A Biddeford man was seriously injured Friday morning after he crashed his motorcycle while allegedly fleeing from police.

Corey Tapley, 41, was riding a 2007 Harley-Davidson with another motorcyclist on Route 1, also known as Portland Road, in Arundel about 1:30 a.m. when a deputy witnessed him going 68 mph in a 40 mph zone, according to the York County Sheriff William King said.

He allegedly accelerated to 101 mph after noticing the deputy, who then pursued Tapley and attempted to pull him over.

The deputy lost sight of Tapley when he turned off Portland Road onto Log Cabin Road, but he later found Tapley and his crashed motorcycle, King said Friday.

Tapley, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, suffered extensive injuries. He was taken to Southern Maine Healthcare before being transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The crash remains under investigation, and the second motorcyclist hasn’t been identified.