Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s from north to south, with rain throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Two more Mainers have died and another 249 coronavirus cases were reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,408. Check out our tracker for more information.
As of Thursday, there were 137 Mainers infected with the virus in hospitals across the state. Of those, 17 are in critical care and five on ventilators, state data show.
A federal loophole has left Maine in the dark on manufacturers’ PFAS waste
When the feds eventually release details about manufacturers’ PFAS waste, it could be too little too late.
Maine looks at tightening PFAS standards after feds say almost no level is safe
The EPA advisory neither puts a legally enforceable standard into place nor comes with money to help states enforce it.
Maine farmers heartbroken after EPA admits that almost no amount of PFAS is safe
Farmers worry the EPA could just be deflecting a larger problem, because it only specifies two forever chemicals.
The home of a Maine founding father was bought by a Massachusetts couple
William King’s Bath house, with its well-manicured lawn and distinct Gothic Revival architecture, recently sold for nearly $1 million.
Higher mortgage rates could be good news for homebuyers in Maine
Mortgage interest rates are expected to rise further following an aggressive rate hike by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, but there is a possible silver lining for prospective homebuyers in Maine.
Read our ongoing coverage of Maine’s housing market here.
Climate change has nearly killed off Maine’s lobster pounds
Though some lobster pounds still do continue to run, many pounds are now vacant or only used for brief stints throughout the year.
PLUS: A fisherman found an unusual catch in his traps Wednesday afternoon: A female lobster with a nearly full-grown third claw. That’s just the beginning of the endless parade of strange lobsters lurking off Maine’s coast.
The man who kept Bangor courts running during COVID will lead Legislature’s oversight arm
Peter Schleck arranged the court system’s first socially distanced murder trial and helped the court adopt new technology to conduct more business remotely.
Teens are pushing Bangor’s schools to adopt a plan to better support LGBTQ students
They see it as a crucial support for a population of students who are at an elevated risk for anxiety, depression, suicide and dropping out of school.
Brewer conservation group wants to recruit younger members to continue its mission
The Penobscot County Conservation Association has been a fixture in eastern Maine since 1938.
A faked will couldn’t save this Irish convict from the gallows in Maine
When John O’Neil produced the victim’s freshly written will, granting him the dead man’s farm, livestock and cash, authorities became suspicious.
3 men sue Maine Catholic bishop over alleged sex abuse decades ago following law change
The assaults that form the basis for the complaints occurred in a variety of venues, including at churches, spanning from 1961 to the 2000s, according a lawyer.
UMaine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy’s contract extended into July
The University of Maine System’s trustees will decide his long-term fate at their next meeting, scheduled for July 11.
ALSO: UMaine System chancellor tells lawmakers ‘mistakes were made’ in UMA search
Top CMP critic leaves Maine Legislature to help run consumer-owned utility campaign
Seth Berry is most well known for activism against the major utilities, arguing their foreign ownership disincentivizes them from providing quality service to Mainers.
New UMaine softball facility should be ready for 2023 season
“After it’s done, it will arguably be the best facility in the Northeast,” UMaine athletic director Ken Ralph said.
Pitching leads Bucksport to brink of 1st baseball state championship
The Golden Bucks won the Class C North championship in 2015. They’ll play Lisbon on Saturday.
In other Maine news …
Oakland lawmaker wins GOP primary for Waterville-area Maine Senate seat
Angus King wants to convert Defense Department vehicles to electricity
19-year-old killed in Lebanon motorcycle crash
Trucker allegedly had blood-alcohol content 4 times greater than legal limit
Conservationists say Ellsworth dam caused death of thousands of alewives
Bear is prowling in a Lewiston neighborhood
Portland Planning Board hears from neighbors of future Roux Institute campus
Food trucks moved to new location on Portland’s Eastern Prom
Hawaii and Maine have scored highest on health care during pandemic
Down East seafood harvesters struggle to access health care, according to survey
Embattled Waterville doctor who issued vaccine exemptions wins license reinstatement
Maine’s 1st regional high school faces major hurdle before it can get millions in state funding
Topsham’s Caleb Manuel struggles to a 13-over-par at US Open