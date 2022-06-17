Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s from north to south, with rain throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Two more Mainers have died and another 249 coronavirus cases were reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,408. Check out our tracker for more information.

As of Thursday, there were 137 Mainers infected with the virus in hospitals across the state. Of those, 17 are in critical care and five on ventilators, state data show.

When the feds eventually release details about manufacturers’ PFAS waste, it could be too little too late.

The EPA advisory neither puts a legally enforceable standard into place nor comes with money to help states enforce it.

Farmers worry the EPA could just be deflecting a larger problem, because it only specifies two forever chemicals.

William King’s Bath house, with its well-manicured lawn and distinct Gothic Revival architecture, recently sold for nearly $1 million.

Mortgage interest rates are expected to rise further following an aggressive rate hike by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, but there is a possible silver lining for prospective homebuyers in Maine.

Though some lobster pounds still do continue to run, many pounds are now vacant or only used for brief stints throughout the year.

PLUS: A fisherman found an unusual catch in his traps Wednesday afternoon: A female lobster with a nearly full-grown third claw. That’s just the beginning of the endless parade of strange lobsters lurking off Maine’s coast.

Peter Schleck arranged the court system’s first socially distanced murder trial and helped the court adopt new technology to conduct more business remotely.

They see it as a crucial support for a population of students who are at an elevated risk for anxiety, depression, suicide and dropping out of school.

The Penobscot County Conservation Association has been a fixture in eastern Maine since 1938.

When John O’Neil produced the victim’s freshly written will, granting him the dead man’s farm, livestock and cash, authorities became suspicious.

The assaults that form the basis for the complaints occurred in a variety of venues, including at churches, spanning from 1961 to the 2000s, according a lawyer.

The University of Maine System’s trustees will decide his long-term fate at their next meeting, scheduled for July 11.

Seth Berry is most well known for activism against the major utilities, arguing their foreign ownership disincentivizes them from providing quality service to Mainers.

“After it’s done, it will arguably be the best facility in the Northeast,” UMaine athletic director Ken Ralph said.

The Golden Bucks won the Class C North championship in 2015. They’ll play Lisbon on Saturday.

In other Maine news …

Oakland lawmaker wins GOP primary for Waterville-area Maine Senate seat

Angus King wants to convert Defense Department vehicles to electricity

19-year-old killed in Lebanon motorcycle crash

Trucker allegedly had blood-alcohol content 4 times greater than legal limit

Conservationists say Ellsworth dam caused death of thousands of alewives

Bear is prowling in a Lewiston neighborhood

Portland Planning Board hears from neighbors of future Roux Institute campus

Food trucks moved to new location on Portland’s Eastern Prom

Hawaii and Maine have scored highest on health care during pandemic

Down East seafood harvesters struggle to access health care, according to survey

Embattled Waterville doctor who issued vaccine exemptions wins license reinstatement

Maine’s 1st regional high school faces major hurdle before it can get millions in state funding

Topsham’s Caleb Manuel struggles to a 13-over-par at US Open