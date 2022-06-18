My family is blessed to have a camp on a lake in southern Maine.

The property has been in our family since early in the 20th century, courtesy of some foresight and a small investment by my great-grandfather.

We grew up swimming and fishing on the lake as we enjoyed carefree, fun-filled days in the sun.

These days, we’re seeing more boaters and fun seekers get a little too close for comfort, without apparent regard for their neighbors.

We want to know what kind of disturbing behavior you’re seeing on Maine’s lakes, ponds and rivers. Are there boaters behaving badly at the places where you spend your summer?

Share some of your thoughts below. We’ll share your observations and concerns about those who behave badly on Maine waters.

Unfortunately for my family, our camp is located on a large lake, one that attracts all manner of watercraft. On weekends in particular, there is a flotilla of large, fast powerboats bombing around, some of which make more noise than a jet aircraft.

Believe me, I get it. People are entitled to have fun. But in recent years, lakeside property owners have increasingly had problems with what we not-so-fondly call “interlopers.”

Boaters routinely cruise into our cozy cove and drop anchor 20 yards in front of our beach to swim, soak up the sun and enjoy the scenery. Sometimes, they blare loud music, sing and shout as they not-so-discreetly consume alcoholic beverages.

They jump into the water to swim, sometimes intending to dive off our float — even when our family members or friends are already using it.



Of course, they also have to eat. The new fad is to fire up a collapsible gas grill located at the stern and cook up all sorts of great-smelling food. The scraps sometimes get thrown into the water.

Boaters frequently are seen descending their ladder, but only up to their waist, and standing there for 30 to 60 seconds. Then they climb back onto the boat.

Gee, I wonder what they could have been doing.

Note, our water intake is located only a short distance from that activity and we have to wash the supper dishes using that water.

One unappreciative visitor, after being told that he could not use our swimming float, proceeded to drop his swim trunks in front of several people, including women and young children, and hit us with an F-bomb.

My point is, with miles of open space on the water and places along the shoreline where there are neither buildings nor people, why must they come in and sit right in front of our camp?

While I respect everyone’s right to have a little fun, can’t it be done while showing local residents a bit of courtesy?