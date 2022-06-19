Augusta police are investigating a robbery that occurred Saturday afternoon at the Big Apple store on Stone street.

Authorities were called about the incident around 4:45pm regarding an unidentified male suspect who entered the store and demanded an undisclosed amount of money according to the Augusta police department.

The suspect was described as a white male, weighing 160-200 pounds standing between five foot three and five foot nine.

Authorities also described the suspects appearance and said the suspected male wore a black sweatshirt, black boots, a camo hat, black backpack and light colored pants.

The suspect fled the scene before authorities arrived and the incident remains under investigation.