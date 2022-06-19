ELLSWORTH — Due to inclement weather, the organizers of this year’s Juneteenth Commemoration in Ellsworth have rescheduled the event for Sunday, June 26. All are invited to join in commemorating Juneteenth 2022 at Knowlton Park, 11 Shore Road, on Sunday, June 26, from noon to 4 p.m. ‘Illuminating the Continuum of the Black Experience in Maine’ will feature music, poets, speakers, authors and delectable food for all families.

Every year, Juneteenth commemorates June 19,1865, the day that Black Americans in Galveston, Texas, were first told that they were freed from slavery, nearly two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation. As we celebrate Juneteenth, it’s important to recognize it as an opportunity to highlight Black people in business and the arts who have been and continue to be central to the formation and growth of Maine. It’s an opportunity for exposure to the diversity that exists in this state as we’re reminded that the struggle for freedom and equality persists.

Admission is free, and all community members are welcome and invited to attend the June 26 Ellsworth event. The program will feature an exciting lineup of musicians, poets, speakers, restaurants, and artisans, to offer an engaging, educational, inspirational, and fun experience for all ages. There will be hands-on activities for both children and adults as well as tables for vendors. For the full list of speakers and program schedule, please visit bit.ly/juneteenth-ellsworth.

For additional information please email juneteenthellsworth@gmail.com or find the event on Facebook @JuneteenthEllsworth.