HIRAM — Tear Cap Workshops is offering a full-day eco printing class with Mary DeLano on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Eco printing is a process in which plant materials are placed on specially treated fabric and then steamed to release the pigments in the plants, leaving realistic prints of the plants on the fabric. Class participants will learn about which plants print reliably and will have a chance to experiment with other plants.

Workshop space is limited to 10 lucky participants who will take home eight printed quarter yard pieces of fabric, in a variety of fibers including silk and linen. No previous experience is necessary to learn how to print plants on fabric. The cost for the class is $120 and includes class registration and materials. More information and registration can be found at tearcapworkshops.org.

The instructor, Mary DeLano, is a fiber artist who lives in Norway, Maine and teaches all over New England. In addition to eco printing, DeLano also teaches classes on Indigo and Shibori dyeing.

“Adults don’t get enough time to play and often pressure themselves into thinking that they have to achieve perfection the first time they try something,” DeLano says. “I try to create a playful community in my classroom, of like-minded individuals, who want to learn a new process.”

The eco printing class will be held at Tear Cap Workshops, a non-profit organization, which occupies a former sawmill site in Hiram. Tear Cap Workshops seeks to unleash creativity through hands-on learning in a variety of media; in addition to eco printing this summer, TCW is also offering classes in woodworking, book binding and basketry. Tear Cap Workshops’ annual open house celebration will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will feature artisan demonstrations, live music, and great food.

Please contact Tear Cap Workshops if you have any questions by calling 207-625-3396 or emailing info@tearcapworkshops.org.