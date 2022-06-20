ELLSWORTH — Mural Kickoff Community Party – “Beyond the Brick” – Saturday, June 25 from 7-9 p.m. A colossal video projection with Maine music soundtrack will headline a community party to kick off the Water Street Mural in downtown Ellsworth. This outdoor Heart of Ellsworth event is open to the public and takes place at 21 Water Street. The pop-up, modern art show will include provocative art installations, portrait sketches and the opportunity to meet the mural artist, Judy Taylor. Participants will be asked to share ideas for the mural and, ultimately, shape its concept.

There is no admission fee and refreshments will be available for purchase. Participants in need of seating should bring their own lawn chairs. Saturday, June 25 from 7-9 p.m. at 21 Water Street, downtown Ellsworth. For more information visit the Facebook event at: https://fb.me/e/5meq8Vc0j or heartofellsworth.org. This event is hosted by Heart of Ellsworth and Good to Go Studios and made possible with support from the Onion Foundation, Maine Community Foundation, Maine Arts Commission, Coastal Interiors, Columber Law, LLC and Downeast Graphics and Printing.