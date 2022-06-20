AUGUSTA — The annual Travis Mills Walk-A-Thon at St. Michael School in Augusta raised $13,700 on May 25.

The students gathered pledges for the event and then walked laps around the school block to earn money for both the school and the Travis Mills Foundation, which assists wounded and injured veterans and their families.

Mills, a retired United States Army Staff Sergeant of the 82nd Airborne and one of only five quadruple amputees from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, was in attendance at the event and spoke to the students prior to the walking. All the participants enjoyed a barbecue lunch after the event.