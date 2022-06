CAMDEN – Acoustic guitar master from the UK fuses blues, jazz, folk, classical and Spanish guitar into a progressive mix at Camden Opera House, 29 Elm Street, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24. Choose-your-own socially distanced reserved seats ($10, advance purchase encouraged) via www.camdenoperahouse.com or 207-236-3154) plus free Facebook Livestream. Masks encouraged in the building. Sponsored by Blackberry Inn.

