CALAIS — A “teaching Mass” to offer explanations about what is happening during the different sections of a Catholic Mass will be held in three locations of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish during the summer.

The Masses will be actual Masses celebrated by Fr. Brad Morin, pastor of St. Kateri Tekakwitha, who will provide short explanations of the meaning behind the words and actions in which the faithful participate. All are welcome to attend any of the three Masses:

Friday, June 24

St. Joseph Church

51 Washington Street, Eastport

5:30 p.m. (light meal to follow)

Friday, July 29

Immaculate Conception Church

31 Calais Avenue, Calais

5:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 26

St. James the Greater Church

15 Hillside Street, Baileyville

5:30 p.m.

The Masses aim to help participants not just “go through the motions” each weekend.

“Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend one of these Masses to help deepen and enrich their understanding of the prayers and symbolism of each aspect of the Mass,” said Fr. Morin. “This is a great opportunity to share your faith with your friends.”

For more information, contact St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish at 207-454-0680.