ROQUE BLUFFS — University of Maine Cooperative Extension wild blueberry field days continue with a focus on fresh pack line improvements 10 a.m. to noon on July 7 at Welch Farm, 186 Roque Bluffs Road.

This fresh pack line meeting includes a cold storage demonstration and discussion of berry quality related to new equipment installed in 2021 by Welch Farm owners Lisa and Wayne Hanscom. Lily Calderwood, UMaine Extension wild blueberry specialist and assistant professor of horticulture, leads the meeting.

The event is free; registration is requested. Register and find more information on the event webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Mary Michaud at 207-581-3175 or mary.j.michaud@maine.edu.