One of the largest employers in Maine is permanently closing a Russian subsidiary and ceasing business in the country.

Westbrook-based Idexx Laboratories, a leader in veterinary medicine, disclosed its decision with the Securities and Exchange Commission last week, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The company said in a disclosure to investors that it was providing transition support to Russian employees affected by the closure. It said it is liquidating the Russian subsidiary.

Idexx had 18 staff in Moscow before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the newspaper reported. Many other U.S. and international companies already had pulled out of the country since the invasion.

Idexx, which has more than 1,000 employees in Maine, is a leader in the veterinary diagnostics and software fields.

The company reported more than $3.2 billion in revenue last year. Russia accounted for less than 1 percent of consolidated revenue, the company said.