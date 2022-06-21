Country star Dierks Bentley announced on Tuesday that he would be canceling his upcoming concert in Bangor, due to “unforeseen scheduling difficulties.”

Bentley was scheduled to open the 2022 Waterfront Concerts season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor on Thursday, June 23. It’s unclear what the underlying scheduling difficulties are.

Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded to ticket holders.

The cancellation means that the opening concert for the 2022 season will now be Lynyrd Skynyrd, which is set to perform on Sunday, July 3.

Though this season will be the first full concert season on the waterfront since 2019, it has also had its share of interruptions, with the highly anticipated Foo Fighters concert originally scheduled for July 27 was canceled after the death of the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

A full schedule of concerts can be found online at waterfrontconcerts.com.