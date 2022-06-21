U.S. Sen. Susan Collins and her husband have put her longtime home at 28 West Broadway in Bangor up for sale, according to real estate listings.

Collins and her husband, Tom Daffron, bought the 1909-built colonial-style house in 2013 from Susan Warren. Warren was the stepmother of Richard Warren, the current publisher of the Bangor Daily News. She died in 2017.

The house has been the site of numerous protests over the years about Collins’ support of various issues, including the 2018 appointment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

A leaked Supreme Court brief that signaled the court is poised to strike down Roe v. Wade resulted in chalk messages being written on the sidewalk outside the house.

The 4,250-square-foot house is listed at an asking price of $727,000. It is located across the street from the home that for decades was occupied by Stephen and Tabitha King, though it now is the home of the couple’s charitable foundation and his archive.

The office of Collins, a Republican, hasn’t yet commented on the sale.