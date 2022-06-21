Police fatally shot a man outside of a residence in Blue Hill on Tuesday morning, according to the Maine State Police.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on Curtis Hill Road involving an injured woman being held against her will and Peter Pfister, 27, of Blue Hill who was inside the home with firearms, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Following an armed confrontation outside of the home, Pfister was fatally shot by Detective Scott Duff, Cpl. Caleb McGary of the Maine State Police and Deputy Sheriff Dylan Hall of Hancock County.

As is standard procedure, the two troopers and deputy sheriff have been placed on administrative leave and the Maine attorney general’s office will investigate, Moss said.

The woman who was inside the home was taken to the hospital for injuries, she said.