Many parents across the country had been waiting in anticipation for the day that COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest Americans are granted final authorization. With vaccines clearing the final hurdles last weekend, children will be able to get COVID-19 vaccines starting this week.

After advisers to the Food and Drug Administration endorsed COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest Americans on Wednesday and the FDA authorized the vaccines on Friday, an advisory panel to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met on Saturday and endorsed both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for children under the age of 5. U.S. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the vaccines for the youngest children, clearing the way for parents to start vaccinating their tots.

