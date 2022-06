SMITHFIELD, Rhode Island — On May 21 at Bryant University’s 159th Commencement celebration, 775 members of the Class of 2022 received a Bryant degree at a time when the value of a Bryant education has never been greater. Bryant was recently ranked in the top 1% in the nation for return on investment and was also cited as a top school for economic mobility.

Congratulations to Kyle Berube of Old Town, who graduated with a bachelor of science in business administration, team and project management .