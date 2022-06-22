Four children are accused of breaking into a school in Lewiston and causing severe damage.

The children broke into the former Longley Elementary School, which is now being used as NextStep & Lewiston Adult Education, over the weekend, according to Lewiston School Committee member Janet Beaudoin.

Four children have been accused of vandalism at the former Longley Elementary School in Lewiston. Credit: Courtesy of Janet Beaudoin via CBS 13

Photos showed office equipment and appliances smashed, overturned and destroyed. Student artwork was defaced. Spray paint also was all over the walls and the floors.

“Vandalism hurts beyond property. The spaces at Longley are home to inspiration, community, and pathways. Disheartening yes, but the outpouring of support, volunteers to help, quick action of LPD, and more we’ll make it better than we found it,” Lewiston Superintendent Jake Langlais said in a tweet.

There is no work yet on if the vandals have been charged.