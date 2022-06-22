HAMPDEN – Mark your calendars! Hampden’s Community Yard Sale is on Saturday, June 25. The fun starts at 8 a.m. and we have over 40 addresses participating! Some participants have different hours so please be respectful of that.

Our online map will show every address that is participating. If you click on an address it will show what people are selling and the hours they will be holding their yard sale. The online map is at https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/2/edit…

We will have printed maps at the Hampden Town Office and the Skehan Center on Wednesday, June 22. Make sure to grab one!