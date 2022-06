BANGOR — Canadian Pacific is hosting a career fair at the Residence Inn by Marriott in Bangor from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 23.

CP is currently hiring conductors for positions based in Brownville Junction.

No previous railroad experience is required, and CP provides paid training and competitive compensation.

More information about the roles CP is hiring for can be found at https://www.cpr.ca/en/careers/operations.