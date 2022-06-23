State Farm® gives $1.6M to U.S. communities in celebration of 100th anniversary

ROCKPORT – State Farm Agent January Peavey has a strong history of demonstrating what it means to be a Good Neighbor. January recently presented PAWS Animal Adoption Center with a $10,000 grant from State Farm® as part of the company’s Outstanding Community Engagement Program.

January was one of 100 agents, across the country, recognized for her community support and volunteerism. As a result, January selected PAWS to receive a $10,000 grant on behalf of State Farm.

January served on the PAWS Board of Trustees for four years, the treasurer for three, and is the incoming president. “PAWS does so much not only to help animals, but also supports the elderly and low-income pet owners in our communities through a variety of supportive care services and programs,” says January. “For example, we provide pet food and supplies assistance to those who can’t otherwise afford it and we offer affordable spaying and neutering to the community. I am honored and thrilled beyond words to be able to help provide this funding to PAWS.”

“When thinking about people who exemplify what it means to be a “Good Neighbor ,“ January shoots to the top of the list. From her first day as a board member, January has proven that she is intensely passionate and dedicated not only to the mission of PAWS, but also to serving our community of pet owners” says PAWS Executive Director Shelly Butler. Butler shared that the grant will be used to support the PAWS Cares Community Wellness Program, ensuring low-income pet owners have access to affordable wellness and preventative care for their pets.

January’s community engagement goes beyond PAWS. She is the chair deacon, choir member and liturgist at Second Congregational Church in Warren, as well as a member of the Caring and Sharing Sisters at the Church. She also regularly volunteers her time with the Warren Day Committee, Toys for Tots, Jobs for Maine’s Graduates, Midcoast Christian Academy spaghetti dinners and by sending cards to people to brighten their day. Additionally, she provides funding to local youth groups, Lifeflight of Maine, Boys & Girls Clubs, and sponsors an adopted child through World Vision. Some of January’s work is done anonymously by shoveling neighbors’ driveways in the winter and purchasing meals and coffee for individuals as random acts of kindness. In 2020, January purchased gift cards from local, small businesses and donated them to front line workers.

“At State Farm, we are committed to helping build stronger communities,” says January. “For me, it’s not enough to simply say I’m a good neighbor, I embrace the responsibility to make this community better by being a part of a solution.”



Established in 1974, the mission of PAWS Animal Adoption Center is to provide care for homeless dogs and cats until they can be placed in permanent, responsible homes, while promoting humane values in our community through outreach and educational programs.To learn more about PAWS please visit www.PAWSadoption.org.