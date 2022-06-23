BREWER – Séan McCann is a founding member of multi platinum selling folk rock outfit Great Big Sea and along with the band’s 12 studio albums (Warner Music) he has released six solo albums independently over his 25-year career. During the pandemic he published a best selling musical memoir “One Good Reason” (https://seanmccannsings.com/the-book) and he just released a new album “SHANTYMAN” (https://seanmccannsings.com/shantyman-songs).

He will be performing at Next Generation Theatre in Brewer at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 15. For tickets, go to bangorceltic.org/tickets.

McCann is also an Order of Canada recipient for his advocacy of people living with mental health and addiction issues. He has spent the last 10 years touring North America as a solo concert performer and musical keynote speaker, singing and sharing his story with theatre audiences, front line workers, teachers, students, patients, inmates, veterans, and anyone who has struggled with their mental health. McCann believes that music is medicine and a song is never more powerful than when it is sung with a friend. His new album “SHANTYMAN” is a rollicking return to his own maritime roots and an invigorating breath of salty sea air to help shake off the negative effects of social isolation.

McCann bought his first guitar in 1989 which he affectionately calls “Old Brown.” Old Brown has been around. He was there for the first song McCann ever wrote. He was there as McCann founded Great Big Sea, the acclaimed and multi-million album selling band that would change his life. He was there to hole McCann up many a night as he struggled with alcoholism, and he has been there to help guide him out of the darkness with music as his medicine.