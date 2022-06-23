HOWLAND — St. Leo the Great Church, located on 18 River Road in Howland, will reopen the outdoor Our Lady of the Eucharist Shrine on Saturday, July 2 with a special Mass and prayer service starting at 9 a.m.

The shrine is located behind the rectory next to the church. All are welcome.

The gathering will include the praying of the Rosary, the celebration of Mass, a healing service, and benediction of the Blessed Sacrament.

The special services will also be held on Aug. 6, Sept. 3, and Oct. 1. The Oct. 1 event will include a Blessing of the Animals.

Fr. Anthony K. Chinnaiyan, HGN (“Fr. Tony”), the administrator of Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, will preside at the services and Masses.

For more information, call 207-794-6333.