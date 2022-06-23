A United Airlines flight from Paris to Chicago was diverted to Bangor International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

United Airlines flight 986, en route from Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris to O’Hare in Chicago, touched down in Bangor at around 12:20 p.m., and will depart from Bangor at around 1:52 p.m.

It’s not known why the plane was diverted, or if the passengers will get off the plane while in the Queen City of the East.

There have been a number of flight delays and cancellations by airlines across the globe in recent weeks, as the industry experiences a surge in demand for air travel post-pandemic, but struggles to maintain staffing levels.