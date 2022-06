BATH – Join our friends from Opera Maine outdoors on the shipyard for an unforgettable selection of songs, featuring 2022 Opera Maine Studio Artist Singers: Gabrielle Clutter, Marcel Sokalski, and Joseph Tancredi! Sunday, July 3 from 5-6 p.m. at the Maine Maritime Museum. For more go to https://www.mainemaritimemuseum.org/.

