University of Maine Cooperative Extension has named Sumon Datta an assistant Extension professor and Extension agricultural engineer. Datta will be working statewide with Maine’s agricultural community.

Datta recently completed his Ph.D. and postdoctoral training in biosystems and agricultural engineering at Oklahoma State University. His research interests include the use of smart technologies, particularly with agricultural water management, and the design and effective use of harvest and post-harvest technologies.

Through his exposure to the work of Cooperative Extension during graduate studies, Datta was impressed by the ability to tailor resources to the needs of an individual farmer or agricultural community. He is looking forward to working with Maine growers to optimize their efforts with diverse commodities in a changing climate.

When he is not working as an engineer, Datta enjoys spending time fishing and hiking Maine’s mountains.



More information is available on the UMaine Extension agricultural resources website at https://extension.umaine.edu/agriculture/ or by contacting 207-581-3188 or extension@maine.edu.