The search for a man who went missing from Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on June 6 is still underway, Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department said on Friday.

Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center but is now considered involuntary, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Lacher was last seen about 4:40 p.m. on June 6 walking away from the State Street facility, according to Moss.

Lacher was spotted on a surveillance camera near the dead end of the Sylvan Road at around 6:04 p.m. on June 6, which was approximately two hours after he fled hospital grounds, Betters said. Motorists reportedly spotted a man walking along Interstate 95 at around 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, but officials were unable to confirm if the man was Lacher.

A number of potential sightings of Lacher have been reported over the past week to Bangor authorities, Betters said on Friday, but officials were unable to confirm the sightings.

Bangor police have undertaken an extensive search of the surrounding areas, including in Orono, for nearly two weeks, but no updates on Lacher’s whereabouts were available on Friday evening.

Those with home surveillance are asked to review security footage in order to potentially identify a time and place that Lacher may have been spotted. Anyone with information about Lacher’s location can call the Bangor Police Department at 207-947-7384.