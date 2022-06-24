A Woodstock woman was seriously injured in a Thursday morning collision.

Kaiya Corriveau, 22, was driving a 2013 Honda Civic south on South Main Street in Woodstock about 11:40 a.m. when she attempted to turn onto Edwards Road and was hit on her passenger side by a black 2021 Dodge Ram flatbed wrecker driven by 47-year-old Jonathan Merchant of Rumford, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Corriveau suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospitali, the sheriff’s office said Thursday evening.

The wrecker was owned by Adley’s Wrecker Service out of Rumford.

No additional information was released.

Woodstock is northwest of Lewiston.