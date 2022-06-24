Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 70s with partly or mostly sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 430 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll now stands at 2,409. Check out our tracker for more information.

There are now 121 Mainers infected with the coronavirus in hospitals across the state as of Thursday morning, according to the Maine CDC.

An expert panel has endorsed Moderna’s COVID vaccine for kids aged 6 to 17, which would make the company’s vaccine the second one available for children and teens if it is granted authorization from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Parents who rushed to get their young children vaccinated this week said the milestone was a relief after a long wait.

Other Millinocket business owners have been hit with threats, poor reviews and insults for something they didn’t do.

PLUS: Maine-based MMG Insurance and national firms Progressive and Allstate have severed ties with the Harry E. Reed Insurance Agency amid the backlash over a racist Juneteenth sign. Even businesses 150 miles away on the coast have taken flak over the sign.

As of Tuesday, Bangor police have responded to 140 suspected drug overdoses so far this year, 18 of which were fatal.

Without the Van Buren store, people have no other places where they can get fresh food.

The real estate market may slow down due to high inflation, declines in the stock market and out-of-state demand.

In the Portland and South Portland metropolitan area, you need to earn at least $130,000 annually to buy a home with a median price of $472,790.

The Maine-New Hampshire border provides an interesting case study for how real estate can vary depending on a state’s policies, market and overall desirability.

If the initiative does get on the ballot and passes, the business could potentially open Hancock County’s second retail marijuana shop.

Marin Skincare utilizes waste products from Portland seafood distributor Luke’s Lobster in order to isolate a protein used in the cream.

Cooper Flagg’s rapidly growing presence on the national scene has also led to a series of early college scholarship offers.

Perhaps not surprisingly, many folks — approximately one-third of you — correctly identified the image as the south end of a northbound moose.

In other Maine news …

Bangor has one of the smallest gender pay gaps in the nation

Flight from Paris to Chicago diverted to Bangor

Great white shark seen attacking seal near Harpswell

Archeological dig unearths items from more than a century ago in Dexter

As tampon shortage drags on, Maine nonprofits brace for challenges

Avian flu likely behind dead seagulls found in Casco Bay

Buxton woman indicted for manslaughter in February Gorham crash

Janet Mills doesn’t support suspension of state gas tax

Bates College president will step down next summer