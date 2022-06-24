Friday’s monumental Supreme Court decision overturning a nearly 50-year-old legal precedent ensuring access to abortion care has sent shock waves across the nation and throughout Maine.

We’re compiling responses from prominent Mainers, and Bangor Daily News reporters are out in communities across the state, talking to people about what the decision means for them.

But we want to hear directly from as many Mainers as possible to help guide our coverage and mark this moment in history.

If you have a reaction to the ruling, and want to share your thoughts, call our new number and leave a voicemail. If you just want to yell, cry or cheer, that’s fine too.

The number is 207-888-3919.

Please include your name, age and town where you live so that we can identify you. We may use the audio and text in our ongoing coverage of this story.