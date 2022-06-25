CASTINE — A service of Holy Communion will be held during Sunday morning worship, July 3 at 9:30 a.m. at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, UCC. Rev. Robert Vagt will preach on a text from Galatians.

As we continue to follow CDC recommended guidelines with respect to COVID, the wearing of face coverings is an individual choice. All are welcome at the Main Street Church both in-person, or live-streaming on Zoom and YouTube. For more information and links to our live-streaming platforms, visit our website at www.tcpoc.org.