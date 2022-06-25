Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Three times over the 28-year history of the Unitarian-Universalist Church of Belfast the congregation has spoken out about a social justice crisis: the War in Iraq, the murder of George Floyd and now the desperate threat of climate change. At our annual congregational meeting on May 22, members voted unanimously to support a resolution endorsing the Energy Innovation and Climate Dividend Act (H.R. 2307 currently before the U.S. House).

This bill would create a carbon fee and dividend system that promises to reduce our carbon pollution 50 percent by 2030 and 90 percent by 2050. It would also spur innovation and sustainability in energy production. Fees charged to fossil fuel producers would be returned in monthly checks to all Americans, especially helping middle- and lower-income families.

More than 45 countries price carbon and the U.S. is one of only two developed countries that does not. We at the U.U. Church of Belfast plan to actively lobby our federal legislators in support of H.R. 2307 and on behalf of our climate action team, we urge all Mainers to do the same. The world can’t wait.

Rev. Amy Fiorilli

Unitarian-Universalist Church of Belfast

Belfast