New University of Maine men’s basketball coach Chris Markwood took another step toward rounding out his staff this week with the hiring of Tommy Freeman as the Black Bears’ new director of operations.

Freeman, who played professionally in Europe for four years after his graduation from Ohio University, has spent the last four years as assistant basketball coach at Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Virginia, where he assisted in all aspects of recruiting, scouting, player development and program management.

He also served as both head coach and assistant coach for the Team Teague youth basketball program from 2018 to 2021, where he monitored the academic progress of his student-athletes, compiled video highlights and assisted in recruiting.

Freeman was a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Ohio University from 2016 to 2018, where he assisted with recruiting visits, scouting reports, organized summer camps and assisted in the team’s travel coordination.

He joins assistant coaches Rob O’Driscoll and Pete Gash under Markwood, the former UMaine player and assistant coach who was named the Black Bears’ new head coach in March.

“I’m thrilled to be joining coach Markwood and the exceptional staff he has assembled at the University of Maine,” Freeman said. “Coach Markwood’s history of success as both a player and a coach are a testament to his thoroughness and dedication to excellence. I look forward to joining the Orono community and being a part of this new era in Black Bear basketball.”

Freeman graduated from Ohio University with a bachelor’s degree in business marketing in 2011 and a masters in coaching education in 2018.

A 6-foot-5-inch forward from Muncie, Indiana, he scored 1,071 points during his college basketball career and remains the Ohio University career leader in 3-point field goals (259) and 3-point shooting percentage (44.3 percent). One of his collegiate highlights was helping lead the Bobcats to an upset victory over No. 3 Georgetown in the 2010 NCAA tournament.

Freeman’s European basketball career included stops with the Worcester Wolves (2011-12), SAM Massagno (2012-13), the Windsor Express (2013-14), and the Glasgow Rocks (2014-15) before he returned to Ohio University to pursue his graduate degree.

Freeman also served as a shooting coach from 2013-2016 for Pro Shot, which conducted 30 shooting camps in 12 to 15 states for athletes from 8 to 25 years old, including current Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl Anthony-Towns.

“We are excited to have Tommy join our program as our new director of operations,” Markwood said. “Tommy brings a diverse background in the game of basketball. He was a tremendous player at Ohio University and professionally in Europe. He has coached at various levels around the game including college, prep school and the AAU circuit. He is a great person, who is driven, organized and has an energy about him that people gravitate toward.”