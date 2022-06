Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The University of Maine System continues its disgraceful downward slide.

The new head of the board extended Chancellor Dannel Malloy’s contract in violation of the system’s own rules. Malloy should go and Trish Riley should be demoted. I think rewarding gross incompetence and rule breaking cheats taxpayers and gives Maine higher education a bad name.

Peg Cruikshank

Corea