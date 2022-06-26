Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I loved the Bangor Daily News’ recent article about the Clean Water Act. It’s hard to believe that only 50 years ago, municipalities could pump raw sewage into their bays, rivers and lakes. It was bipartisan cooperation and federal action that fixed that. I can’t help but see the parallels to the climate crisis today. With all we know about the dangers of spewing greenhouse gasses into our atmosphere, we will continue with business as usual until our government, working on our behalf, makes us stop.

Let’s imagine that we reach our country’s climate goals of cutting emissions to 50 percent below 2005 levels by 2030 and achieving net zero by 2050. What might some BDN headlines in 2072 read? “U.S. leads the world in renewable energy innovation.” “Respiratory diseases and deaths from air pollution and particulate matter eradicated.” “With cheaper renewables, home and transportation energy costs no longer burden Americans.”

Let’s hope that in 2072, our grandchildren will find it hard to believe that in 2022 we were still burning fossil fuels for energy. But pretending and hoping won’t get it done. Only our members of Congress, with our support, can make this happen. Yes, it is expensive and hard, but so are climate disasters. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, and Reps. Jared Golden and Chellie Pingree should be bold and make history. They should get this done for future generations. People will remember and thank them.

Gerry Gross

Bangor