Galleries and shops offer paintings, carvings, and more

WISCASSET – When visitors come to Wiscasset Art Walk on Thursday, June 30 from 5-8 p.m., they’ll enjoy the beautiful paintings in the Village galleries. But slightly hidden are even more wonderful art pieces in the boutique shops throughout the Village.

Stop into Treats to enjoy a coffee and a freshly baked pastry and turn your head to the back wall where you’ll see a collection of intriguing paintings by local artist Mat O’Donnell. Hosted by Treats owner Stacy Linehan, Mat displays his unique interpretation of Maine life. His paintings currently on view include portraits of bovines and canines like you’ve never seen them before!

In Rock Paper Scissors, renowned for a fine collection of home and desk décor, look closer to see the original art on display throughout the shop. Owner Erika Soule hand-selects each item in her shop including the art. Woodblock portraits of wildlife by Julie Crane and Suzi Pilgrim Waters capture the essence of their subjects.

In Old and Everlasting, owners Marianne and Rob Barry have woven a vernacular style of art throughout the shop with the wood carvings of Richard ‘Birdman’ Morgan and the graphic designs from Jennifer Connor that grace a line of tea towels.

Michael Dunn Antiques specializes in fine Asian antiques, and, with a few questions to prompt, the owner/collector will describe the history and rarity of his pieces: a lovely Vietnamese blue and white porcelain plate dates from the 15th and 16th centuries and was influenced by Chinese Ming decoration; an extensive collection of Ming tomb figures, including warriors’ steeds, are from the second half of the 16th century; a Mongolian stone carving of a Buddhist priest sitting on a lotus flower appears simple, but the priest’s blissful smile is transporting.

Viewing these and other visual treasures throughout the Village is part of the Wiscasset Art Walk experience along with music, performance, and community hospitality.

Wiscasset Art Walk 2022 is made possible by the generosity of Lead Sponsors Donna and Frank Barnako and Major Sponsors Ames True Value, Big Barn Coffee, BIRCH Home Furnishings & Gifts, Bradbury Art & Antiques, Carriage House Gardens, First National Bank, Fogg and Dalton Art Restoration, Industrial ME, J. Edward Knight Insurance, Newcastle Realty, Ozias, Peter Eaton at the Lilac Cottage, Red’s Eats, Rock Paper Scissors, and Sherri Dunbar/Tim Dunham Realty. Additional sponsor support comes from Cod Cove Inn.

For more information about Wiscasset Art Walk, go to www.wiscassetartwalk.org or email to wiscassetartwalk@verizon.net. Wiscasset Art Walk is a program of Wiscasset Creative Alliance.