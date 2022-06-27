By Kim Brawn

Curiosity led me to it – a podcast about FOMO, as in Fear Of Missing Out – when you feel anxious about not being in the know or missing out on events, experiences, life decisions, or even new books. Social media is an effective FOMO provocateur (those Amalfi Coast posts trigger me!). While we can’t eradicate FOMO, the Thompson Free library in Dover-Foxcroft can help you tame it!

July has much in store for the kids. Reading with Erma returns Tuesday, July 5 at 2 p.m. Erma, a reading therapy dog, and her human companion April will read with kids every Tuesday afternoon in a quiet library spot for 15 or 20 minutes through August. It’s a wonderful approach for kids to gain confidence and improve their reading skills.

Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers present “Everybody Loves Pirates” Wednesday, July 6 at 10:30 a.m. at Central Hall Commons. The popular Bar Harbor-based troupe will perform with hand-crafted mouth and rod puppets and an 8-foot paper mache ship. The colorful show features bumbling pirates, a buried treasure, Lobster Boy, and his overgrown sea monkey sidekick.

Wednesday, July 13 brings us back to TFL for the Sparks’ Ark summer program at 10:30 a.m. A huge hit last year, these wildlife experts and rehabilitators return to talk about animal rescue with live animals.

Lobsters are synonymous with Maine, but many of us probably don’t know much about these iconic crustaceans. That will change on Wednesday, July 20 at 10:30 a.m. as the University of Maine’s Lobster Institute teaches children about lobster life cycles and migration patterns.

Switching gears and grades, the Teen Book Club is back in session Friday, July 22 at 3:30 p.m. Participation counts towards Foxcroft Academy’s reading requirement, just read an age-appropriate book of your choice and share it with the group.

Learn about “Life at Sea” with folks from the Penobscot Marine Museum on Wednesday, July 27 at 10:30 a.m. The museum, located in Searsport, is known for bringing Maine’s maritime history to life. TFL’s Summer Series is geared towards children but all ages are welcome.

The aqua theme continues with “Wild and Crazy Water Play” on Friday, July 29 at 1 p.m. The kiddie pool will be filled, with water toys and games at the ready – be sure to dress to get wet!

At this point, adults may be feeling a little FOMO creeping in – not to worry – we’ve got you covered. The Highlands Chamber Ensemble will play an outdoor concert at TFL on Thursday, July 7 at 6:30 p.m. It’s free and open to the public (though donations are accepted). The playlist includes many genres, from an Argentine Tango to a Scherzo by Anton Arensky. Students with North County Strings Studio will join the ensemble and folk duo, Hunt and Allison Smith, will be special guests.

Next, we travel deep into Maine’s rugged north woods with author and park ranger, Andrew Vietze who stops by Friday, July 8 at 6 p.m. to discuss his book “This Wild Land.” It follows his adventures as a park ranger in Baxter State Park. From trail maintenance to midnight search and rescue missions, you’ll see how he transforms from a neophyte to an old hand. His story is filled with humor, action, and an eye for compelling details.

Bring your weather and climate questions on Thursday, July 14 at 1:30 p.m. for “Ask a Meteorologist 101” with Ed Hummel. Ed will start by reviewing how a warming climate is already affecting central Maine and what to expect in the future. Then he’ll take your weather-related questions. He is a Navy vet and former high school teacher who has been a professional meteorologist for over 50 years. He currently runs a weather forecasting service from his home for local clients.

Andrew Whitmer, author and associate professor at James Madison University, visits TFL on Thursday, July 21 at 6 p.m. to talk about his new book, “Here and Everywhere Else: Small-Town Maine and the World.” From the description, “In 1822, settlers pushed north from Massachusetts and other parts of New England into Monson, Maine. On land taken from the Penobscot people, they established prosperous farms and businesses. Focusing on the microhistory of this village, Whitmer reveals that townspeople fought and died in distant wars, transformed the economy and landscape with quarries and mills, and used railroads, highways, print, and new technologies to build connections with the rest of the country.”

Finally, on Thursday, July 28 at 6 p.m. author Ed Linz presents “The Great Depression: An Intimate View.” Ed, who lives in Greenville, is a U.S. Naval Academy graduate, has three master’s degrees, including one from Oxford University, commanded a ballistic missile submarine, is the grateful recipient of a life-saving heart transplant, and currently teaches physics. In the 1990s, he traveled the country talking to Great Depression survivors which resulted in his book “They Never Threw Anything Away” that provides a blueprint for the current generation to survive their own uncertain economic and social challenges.

Besides being a fun acronym, FOMO is likely a cousin to regret. Libraries like TFL can be a powerful antidote to both – a great way to be in the know, stay connected, and experience memorable (even Instagramable!) events!



TFL is open Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sat 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit our website https://www.thompsonfreelibrary.org, our Facebook page, or contact us at thompsonfreelibrary@gmail.com or 207-564-3350. Find us on Instagram @tf_library. Weather permitting most programs will be held under the event tent. They are free & open to the public.