In the recent decision by the Supreme Court, I believe two of the judges lied to a member of Congress when they indicated that they supported Roe v. Wade. Justice Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh indicated that they would support the controversial law when questioned by members of Congress during their confirmation process. The fact that they voted to reverse Roe v. Wade shows to me that they were not going to abide by their own statement on the subject.

I don’t know about you, but lying to a member of Congress during the confirmation process should be a sound reason for that person’s disbarment. This country has suffered through years of lying and dishonest actions. I think we need to reverse this trend if this democracy is to survive.

Richard Barclay

Holden