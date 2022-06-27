Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Words cannot express my disappointment at the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, or my disappointment in Sen. Susan Collins. Like many other constituents who wrote her letters urging her not to confirm Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, I knew their ideology would “trump” human rights and settled law. With Kavanaugh and Gorsuch, Collins didn’t listen, or didn’t care. I believe Collins played politics rather than standing up for our rights to privacy and health care. Which rights will fall next?

We deserve an apology, but more importantly, we deserve better. I’m calling on Susan Collins to resign and retire now, to allow Gov. Janet Mills to appoint a replacement worthy of our votes.

Aimee Picard

Franklin