COLUMBIA FALLS – Join the Flagpole of Freedom Project Founders for a public meeting at the Columbia Falls Town Hall, 8 Point Street, for an open discussion and presentation about Flagpole of Freedom Park. This meeting will be from 5:30-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29 and is open to all town residents and the general public to learn more about the project and create a dialogue with the Project Founders.

Flagpole of Freedom Park will become the only place in the country to honor all +/- 24 million deceased American veterans in one location and feature the world’s largest American flag and tallest flagpole in the world, symbolizing the commitment and sacrifice veterans make to protect America’s freedom. The Park will humanize key milestones that have shaped American history and will feature immersive educational experiences and living history museums.

Located in Columbia Falls, the large-scale project will catalyze economic development for the State of Maine, creating an estimated 8,000-plus year-round jobs and $27 million in tax revenue. Phase 1 is anticipated to open on July 4, 2026.