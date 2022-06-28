Healthy Living for ME has announced its July workshop schedule. Through its network partners, Healthy Living for ME is able to offer in-person and online workshops statewide. In July, the workshops include programs that help people improve their fitness, help people manage chronic conditions, and provide support and resources for caregivers.

“We’re pleased to be able to offer a variety of both online and in-person workshops with our network partners in northern, mid-coast and central Maine this summer,” said Jennifer Fortin, fidelity & training manager of Healthy Living for ME. “Whether you’re looking for support in your role as a caregiver, or would like to take steps to improve your own health and wellness, Healthy Living for ME’s evidence-based workshops can help.”

Tai Chi for Health and Balance — this workshop is focused on practicing Tai Chi, which can help people improve balance and health as well as relieve pain.

An in-person Tai Chi for Health and Balance workshop is being offered by Healthy Living for ME network partner, Spectrum Generations at the Richmond Area Senior Center beginning July 11. The workshops will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays 9-10 a.m., and runs through Sept. 19.

An online Tai Chi for Health and Balance workshop is being offered by Healthy Living for ME network partner, Aroostook Agency on Aging beginning July 12. The workshop will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays 8-9 a.m., and runs through Sept. 15.

Living Well for Better Health — this workshop helps participants deal with ongoing conditions such as diabetes, COPD, arthritis, and high blood pressure. Topics covered include: handling frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility, and endurance; appropriate use of medications; communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals; nutrition; and evaluating new treatments.

Living Well for Better Health is being offered online by Healthy Living for ME network partner, SeniorsPlus. The workshop begins on July 12. It will be held on Tuesdays from 9-11:30 a.m., through Aug. 16. There is no cost for participants.

Bingocize – this workshop combines a bingo-like game with exercise and health education with the goal of increasing older adults’ functional fitness, health knowledge, and social engagement.

Bingocize is being offered online by Healthy Living for ME network partner, Aroostook Agency on Aging beginning July 13. The workshop will be held on Wednesdays and Fridays 1-2 p.m., through Sept. 16. There is no cost for participants.

Savvy Caregiver – the Savvy Caregiver Program helps caregivers better understand the changes their loved ones are experiencing and how to best provide individualized care for their care recipients throughout the progression of Alzheimer’s or dementia. There is no cost for participants.

Two sessions of this workshop are being offered by Healthy Living for ME network partner, Spectrum Generations. The first will be held online, beginning July 19. It will be held on Tuesdays 6:30-8:30 a.m., through Aug. 23.

The second will be held in-person at Center Point Church in Waterville, beginning July 21. It will be held on Thursdays 9-11 a.m., through Aug. 25.

For virtual workshops, participants who do not have the necessary technology may be eligible to borrow an iPad from Healthy Living for ME in order to participate.

Registration is required for these workshops. Please contact Healthy Living for ME at 1-800-620-6036 or info@healthylivingforme.org for more information and to register. You can also register via our website, www.healthylivingforme.org.

To learn more about these and other workshops offered by Healthy Living for ME, visit www.healthylivingforme.org.

Healthy Living for ME is a statewide network of local organizations, health systems and volunteers that work together to empower individuals to take control of their health. Through tailored services, we provide free and low-cost options that are personalized to focus on the entire individual rather than a single condition to improve overall quality of life.