WATERVILLE — Thomas College’s Program Director for Centers of Innovation Amanda Nguyen was named one of 20 to Watch by The International Society for Technology in Education for her work as an innovate educator creating transformational learning experiences for students.

The ISTE 20 to Watch Award recognizes 20 up-and-coming individuals who are already making a difference through their work. Winners have exemplified excellence through projects or artifacts that others can replicate.

The International Society for Technology in Education is a nonprofit focusing on accelerating innovation in education.

Nguyen was recognized during ISTELive 22 in New Orleans on June 26-29.

“We are delighted to spotlight some of the most innovative educators from around the globe for their tireless commitment to transform learning for all students,” said Richard Culatta, CEO of ISTE. “Each of these educators have made a tremendous impact on the quality of learning and student engagement during a very challenging time. Congratulations to all the honorees!”

Nguyen was chosen among educators across the globe. Her work at Thomas College leading innovative projects designed to increase the employability of Thomas students, as well as the career aspirations of future students, has made a tremendous impact on our community and on our students.

“It’s so satisfying to see an amazing organization like ISTE recognize Amanda’s work. Not only is she incredibly innovative along with having a unique ability to identify what the people that she’s working with need, she has what appears to be this super power of being able to execute her plans at a level of near perfection. Creativity with the ability to execute is a very rare paring and Amanda has it,” said Thomas College VP of Innovation Mike Duguay.

This fall, Nguyen was also awarded the ACTEM’s ACHIEVE award or the “Making IT Happen” award. It was celebrated in Maine in the fall and again this week during ISTElive for all the honorees across the globe.

Nguyen was also recognized at ISTELive for her Volunteer Service Award.

