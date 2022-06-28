The BDN is exploring Maine’s housing crisis from every possible angle, from how it affects home prices, to what it means for Mainers across the state. Read our ongoing coverage here and fill out this form to tell us what you want to know.

Over the past two months, the Bangor Daily News has taken a deep dive to explore Maine’s housing crisis and answer some of your most pressing questions.

During that time, home prices have continued to hit record highs. The market remains hampered by the tight supply of homes for sale, although more are slowly coming onto the market, a sign prices may begin to stabilize or decline. Interest rates on mortgages have risen. Inflation is at a four-decade high, and gas prices have topped $5 per gallon.

We want to know how you are dealing with rising costs and what questions you have for us about the housing crisis and the macroeconomic factors affecting it. Please answer the survey below.