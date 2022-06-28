Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The general populous majority is in disbelief over the recent Supreme Court overturning of Roe v Wade. Former President Donald Trump said he was going to pick Supreme Court justices who would do this. Why be surprised?

Do people really think he would recommend anyone who did not express this loyalty to him in private meetings? I think loyalty has proven to be the only thing important to this man.

David Basley

Ashland