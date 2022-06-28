President Donald Trump and Amy Coney Barrett stand on the Blue Room Balcony after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the Constitutional Oath to her on the South Lawn of the White House White House in Washington, Oct. 26, 2020. The Supreme Court's decision that women have no constitutional right to an abortion marked the apex of a week that reinforced Trump's grip on Washington more than a year and a half after he exited the White House for the final time. The same Supreme Court now dominated by Trump-appointed conservatives also voted to weaken restrictions on gun ownership. Credit: Patrick Semansky / AP

The general populous majority is in disbelief over the recent Supreme Court overturning of Roe v Wade. Former President Donald Trump said he was going to pick Supreme Court justices who would do this. Why be surprised?

Do people really think he would recommend anyone who did not express this loyalty to him in private meetings? I think loyalty has proven to be the only thing important to this man.

David Basley

Ashland