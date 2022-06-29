Congratulations to identical twins Isaiah and Samuel Brisssette-Hatch, residents of Old Town, for their recent graduation from the Interlochen Arts Academy in Interlochen, Michigan. Both boys completed their academic and arts courses of studies in three years and were awarded early graduation with the Class of 2022.

In the performing arts area Isaiah’s and Samuel’s major was dance, specifically ballet. Both boys won awards during their years of study at Interlochen, most notably, the Hildegard Lewis Award for mastery of skills and professionalism and the Outstanding Achievement Award for their overall commitment to their studies, superior work ethic, and creativity. Isaiah and Samuel were also recognized in their academics and dance as top students at Interlochen for their outstanding accomplishments. They were also named to the honor roll, receiving high honors with distinction.

Isaiah and Samuel will continue their study of dance this summer by attending a ballet summer intensive.