BANGOR — Members of the 195th Army Band will be performing their annual series of concerts around the state starting on July 2 and continuing through July 8.

“It’s great to see Maine communities hosting more events and trying to get back to the old normal. Pre-COVID, we would get more community outreach requests than we could ever support, and we have always enjoyed participating in as many parades, ceremonies and events as our operational tempo would allow,” said Col. Blair Tinkham, chief of staff for the Maine Army National Guard. “The 195th has been diligently preparing for this tour as always, and we hope many Mainers can add a fun, free event to their holiday plans with a concert near them. A very Happy Independence Day from your friends and neighbors at the Maine National Guard!”

2022 Summer Tour Dates:

July 2 – 7:00pm – Mosman Park, Searsport

July 4 – 10:00am – 4th of July Parade, Freeport

July 4 – 5:00pm – Hollis Sports Complex, Hollis

July 4 – 5:30pm – 86 Obeds Lane, Ogunquit

July 5 – 12:00pm – 22 Neptune Drive, Brunswick

July 6 – 11:00am – Waterfront Park, Bath

July 6 – 6:00pm – Riverbank Park, Westbrook

July 7 – 6:00pm – Dyer Library, Saco

July 7 – 6:30pm – Veterans Memorial Park, Old Orchard Beach

July 8 – 6:00pm – Binette Park, Old Town

