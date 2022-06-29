The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Jim Fabiano is a retired teacher and writer living in York.

The Supreme Court just gave the states the power to take away the right of a woman to decide her own fate.

The other day I was with a few male friends talking about our present political situations. They were all white and elderly. When I brought up the Supreme Court decision and how I thought it was disgraceful, they all stated that abortion was an abomination of what we should represent. I asked what right we had to make that accusation. For, after all, we are not women.

After a few sighs and disgruntled looks, they asked what made me become so “woke.” On to my soap box I rose.

I told them a story of Pastor Martin Niemöller who was a victim of the Nazis. Pastor Niemöller was a German theologian and Lutheran pastor. He is best known for his opposition to the Nazi regime during the 1930s. I paraphrased his famous statement by including the Supreme Court’s decision on women’s rights.

First, they came for women who wanted the same freedoms afforded to white men. But since I am not a woman, I did not stand up for them.

Then they came for the gays. But since I am not gay, I did not stand up for them.

Then they came for those who are transgender. But since I am not trans, I did not stand up for them.

Then they came for the liberal democrats. But since I am not a liberal democrat, I did not stand up for them.

Then they came for philosophers, writers, poets, and people who loved the art of words in all forms. But, since I am not a philosopher, writer, poet, or person who loves the art of words in all forms I did not stand up for them.

Then they came for the poor, the disabled, and the people who did not have the opportunity to succeed. But, since I am not poor, disabled, or a person who did not have the opportunity to succeed I did not stand up for them.

Then they came for old white men and there was no one left to stand up for us.

My story did not change any of my friends’ minds. They just stared at me in disbelief. For what right did I have to disagree with them?

This will simply be the beginning.