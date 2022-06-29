Former University of Maine All-America East shortstop Jeremy Pena suffered a possible concussion on Wednesday afternoon when he collided with left fielder Yordan Alvarez after catching a shallow fly ball against the New York Mets.

The play happened after Mets’ Dominic Smith popped a Justin Verlander pitch into left field.

Pena, who just came off the injured list on Sunday after being sidelined since June 14 with a thumb injury, was positioned on the right side of second base against the left handed-hitter and ranged a long way into left center to make an over-the-shoulder catch.

But the hard-charging Alvarez, who was also tracking the ball, ran into him and the violent collision left both momentarily motionless on the ground.

Houston Astros’ Yordan Alvarez (44) collides with Jeremy Pena, left, while trying to catch a fly ball hit by New York Mets’ Dominic Smith during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in New York. Looking on at right is Astros’ Jake Meyers. Credit: Mary Altaffer / AP

Pena, who landed hard, hung on to the ball.

Both players had hit the other in the face with their gloves during the collision.

The training staff came out and attended to both. There was an eight-minute delay.

Pena, a rookie, got to his feet first and appeared to be aware of his surroundings as he chatted with the staff, coaches and teammates.

Alvarez was more dazed and was helped to his feet.

Alvarez was eventually placed on a cart and taken off the field.

Houston Astros’ Jake Meyers (6) watches as Jeremy Pena, left, and Yordan Alvarez fall to the ground after colliding catching a fly ball by New York Mets’ Dominic Smith during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in New York. Credit: Mary Altaffer / AP

It appeared as though Pena wanted to stay in the game but he slowly walked off the field and was replaced by Mauricio Dubon.

Chas McCormick took over for Alvarez in left field.

The Astros won the game 2-0.

Pena went 1-for-4 at the plate to extend his hitting streak to five games (6-for-19).

Alvarez went 0-for-3 with a walk.

Both were expected to undergo concussion protocol and fly back to Houston with the team.