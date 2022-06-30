SKOWHEGAN — Skowhegan Savings Bank is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2022 Skowhegan Savings College Scholarship awards:

Cheyenne Cahill, Carrabec High School

Emily Eastlack, Rangeley Lakes Regional School

Brooke McKenney, Madison Memorial High School

Gracie Moore, Maine Central Institute

Jordan Plamondon, Maine Central Institute

Hunter Tewksbury, Madison Memorial High School

Cameron Walters, Mt. Abram Regional High School

David Cyr, president and CEO, said, “Class of 2022, you’ve reached a significant milestone in your life. From all of us at Skowhegan Savings, we congratulate you and support you in your future endeavors. Dream big, believe in yourself and never give up.”

The Skowhegan Savings Scholarship Program awards seven $2,000 scholarships to graduating seniors